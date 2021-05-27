5 Superstars who made WWE appearances whilst they were signed to a different company 

In recent years there have been several occasions where Superstars have made appearances in other companies whilst still being contracted to WWE. Rhyno is perhaps the most famous case when he made the move over to IMPACT Wrestling.

While there are many publicized cases of this happening, there are also several cases where superstars who are contracted to or working for AEW or IMPACT Wrestling have appeared on WWE programming.

Several of these appearances didn't come as part of WWE's weekly TV shows; instead, they were on content produced for the WWE Network.

The following list looks at just five occasions where superstars have appeared on WWE TV when they were known to be working for another company at the time.

#5. Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley makes a cameo on WWE Backstage

Jon Moxley walked in on Renee recording WWE Backstage at home 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HQnL92ZYlp — The Alleged Wrestling Podcast 🇮🇪 (@2bitwrestling) March 27, 2020

Jon Moxley is a former AEW World Champion, but was once known as Dean Ambrose whilst contracted to WWE.

The former World Heavyweight Champion opted to walk away from WWE back in 2019 when his contract expired and later appeared as part of AEW's debut pay-per-view, Double or Nothing.

It was well-known at the time that Moxley's wife Renee Young was still working for WWE. Young was one of the main hosts of WWE Backstage on Fox Sports and it would be as part of this show that her husband would make an unscheduled appearance.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, whilst Young was still contracted to WWE, she was forced to film WWE Backstage from her home. Back in March 2020, Jon Moxley was also home during an episode.

Jon Moxley en WWE Backstage. pic.twitter.com/YS1UqmMbhA — Rodrigo Rodo Tvg (@EvilRodo_) March 27, 2020

Booker T and Xavier Woods were part of the show at the same time and drew attention to the fact that Moxley appeared alongside his wife. Booker T went on to claim that this was what the show was all about, Xavier Woods laughed about the situation, whilst Renee Young reminded viewers that they were recording from home.

Moxley was only in the frame for a few seconds as he scared his wife when he approached her holding their dog, but it was enough to cause a buzz on social media.

This was mere months before Renee Young followed in her husband's footsteps by leaving WWE. The couple have since announced that they are expecting their first child together, a daughter who will be named Nora.

