5 Superstars you might not know left WWE on bad terms 

Even though many wrestlers dream of working for WWE for most of their life, in its most basic form WWE is just another place of employment.

This means that sometimes Superstars can be unhappy in the role that they are given and leave the company feeling disgruntled. Over the past few years, there have been many stars who have asked for their release and opted to walk away from the company due to issues in creative or just a difference of opinion.

Whilst CM Punk seems to be the best-known example of a WWE star who left the company on bad terms, there are many others who have been able to skate under the radar, and here are just five.

#5 Melina

Even though Melina appeared on WWE TV in a backstage segment where she helped Candice Michelle to become 24/7 Champion, the former Women's Champion didn't leave the company on good terms back in 2011.

Melina was fired from the company when it was revealed that WWE had nothing for her creatively and after a number of backstage issues, according to SEScoops. Unlike many WWE stars who are released from the company, Melina then continued to attend events with her boyfriend John Morrison who was still under contract.

This forced WWE to ban Melina from the arena at one point, something that the star herself revealed on her Twitter account.

Melina left WWE but she didn't leave the wrestling business, she has since continued to perform on the Independent Circuit and is still an active wrestler at present. It's interesting that the former Women's and Divas Champion wasn't one of the women who was called ahead of the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match back in 2018.

@artistLA323 No. I'm still fired. I had this trip planned prior. I stand by my man. I was told I couldn't go IN the arena 2 watch. Funny. — 🄼🄴🄻🄸🄽🄰 (@RealMelina) August 8, 2011