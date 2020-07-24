5 Superstars and how much they earned when WWE signed them

Many sports stars’ earnings are common knowledge to fans, but the same cannot be said for the men and women of WWE.

In 2019, a list containing over 70 names revealed the guaranteed annual salary of WWE Superstars, with Brock Lesnar ($12 million) and John Cena ($8.5 million) among those who earned the most money.

WWE does not publish employees’ annual earnings, so information about finances usually comes from other sources or, as we’re about to find out, sometimes even from the Superstars themselves.

In this article, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars and the amount that they earned when they signed with the company.

#5 Mark Henry’s first WWE deal: $250,000 per year

In 1996, WWE took the unusual approach of handing somebody without any wrestling experience a 10-year contract worth $250,000 per year.

That somebody – Mark Henry – was among the strongest men in the world, but that did not stop the WWE locker room from questioning why he had been given such a lucrative contract.

WWE’s head of talent relations at the time, Jim Ross, said on his Grilling JR podcast in 2019 that other Superstars were jealous of Henry’s deal, and he did not have time for anyone who had insecurities with their own position in WWE.

“Well, there’s always jealousy. That’s what we’re talking about here, is basic jealousy. Insecurity and jealousy. So, I don’t know how you run your business, Conrad [host Conrad Thompson]. I know it’s successful, but I got a feeling you don’t put up with a lot of bulls***. I didn’t have time for insecurities and your jealousy. Go to catering and get a table together, I don’t give a s***. You know, be an adult.” [H/T 411mania.com]

The highlight of Henry’s WWE career came in 2011 when he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Randy Orton at Night of Champions.

The two-time Olympian remained an in-ring competitor with WWE until announcing his retirement in 2017. He has since been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, while he also works as a backstage mentor for the company.