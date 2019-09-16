WWE Superstars' 2019 salaries revealed: How much do The Undertaker, John Cena & Brock Lesnar reportedly earn?

Vince McMahon ultimately decides who earns the most in WWE

WWE fans are given a good idea about the value of a Superstar to the company based on how many matches they win or how often they appear in meaningful pay-per-view storylines.

For example, Roman Reigns is constantly involved in rivalries and he main-evented WrestleMania four years in a row between 2015 and 2018, so it is inevitable that he is going to have a more lucrative contract than many of his fellow Superstars.

In contrast, all three Riott Squad members – Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan – only became part of WWE’s main roster in November 2017, which means they are unlikely to earn as much as more established female talents such as Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair.

Using information compiled by Express Sport, let’s take a look at a selection of Superstars to find out how much money they are reportedly guaranteed to earn in WWE as part of their annual base salary.

Disclaimer: Only 65 Superstars' salaries are listed in this article. If a name is missing, their reported salary has not been revealed.

#15 Annual base salary: Under $250,000

Interestingly, the majority of Superstars who feature in this category are female, with Curt Hawkins being the only exception.

Hawkins, who originally joined WWE in 2006, returned to the company in 2016 after a two-year absence. He reunited with real-life best friend Zack Ryder earlier in 2019, leading to the former Edgeheads winning the Raw Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 35 from The Revival.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville join Hawkins and the aforementioned Riott Squad in this group, which is no surprise given that their move from NXT to Raw also took place in November 2017.

Liv Morgan $80,000

Mandy Rose $80,000

Ruby Riott $80,000

Sarah Logan $80,000

Tamina $80,000

Nia Jax $100,000

Sonya Deville $100,000

Carmella $120,000

Naomi $180,000

Bayley $200,000

Curt Hawkins $200,000

Dana Brooke $200,000

Lana $200,000

