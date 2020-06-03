5 Superstars who were part of 1999's In Your House card who are still employed by WWE 

It's been more than two decades since the last In Your House

This weekend, the NXT roster of WWE will TakeOver once again, just one week shy of Backlash, but this weekend will be a little different. WWE NXT TakeOvers have traditionally been held at different locations and the name of the city has been part of the TakeOver, but given the current global pandemic, it's been much harder for WWE to travel.

This weekend the company will present In Your House, with the NXT roster which surprisingly isn't the first time that this brand of pay-per-view has been used seen in WWE.

The original In Your House pay-per-view took place back in 1995 and boasted the main event of Deisel vs Sycho Sid for the World Championship. These events took place regularly over the next few years with the final show taking place in February 1999 and was famously called the St Valentine's Day Massacre.

This was 21 years ago, but interestingly there are a handful of stars who performed that night that are still contracted with WWE.

#5. Triple H

Triple H was part of the show back in February 1999 when he teamed with X-Pac to take on The Corporation which interestingly included Chyna. The former Women's Champion was initially part of D Generation X but she had betrayed The Game a few weeks earlier and gone on to join his rivals.

On this night, it was Kane and Chyna that came out on top and it later led to a match between The Game and The Big Red Machine at WrestleMania in April. Interestingly it was the biggest show of the year that saw Triple H betray X-Pac and join The Corporation himself, following in Chyna's footsteps and later setting up a storyline with his future wife Stephanie McMahon.