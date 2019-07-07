5 Superstars Paul Heyman is "high on" as per backstage reports and is looking to give a massive push

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.98K // 07 Jul 2019, 17:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will McMahon be on-board?

Ever since Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff were named the new Executive Directors of RAW and SmackDown respectively, the WWE Universe has been speculating which Superstars will be moulded into the top stars in this new regime.

While, there is no way top Superstars like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns or AJ Styles will lose their place on the card, it is obvious that Heyman and Bischoff will like to push the Superstars they favour.

Paul Heyman has already been handed the reins of Monday Night RAW, whereas Bischoff is yet to take charge of SmackDown, and so it would be rather early to guess which Superstars Bischoff will be looking to push. However, such a list of Superstars to push for Heyman looks ready.

There has been plentiful speculation already as to who the RAW Executive Director will be pushing, but let us look at the Superstars that are likely to get a major push under the Paul Heyman regime based on backstage reports:

#5 Ricochet

There have been numerous reports stating that Ricochet is highly favoured backstage and might be in line for a major push in the coming weeks. One of the reasons for this could be the fact that Paul Heyman has reportedly taken a liking towards the One and Only.

Paul Heyman, apparently, feels that Ricochet would be the perfect man to lead the way for WWE's new strategy to increase teenage viewership. Heyman feels that Ricochet connects well with this demography, and that is one of the reasons he is being pushed to the moon.

While Ricochet is no doubt, one of the best in-ring performers in WWE, he clearly lacks the mic skills and charisma required to become the top guy of the company. However, with Heyman's backing, it will only be a matter of time before Ricochet is honed into becoming a complete performer.

1 / 3 NEXT