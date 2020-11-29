5 Superstars who had real-life heat with The Undertaker

At WWE Survivor Series 2020, The Undertaker bid farewell to the WWE Universe.

For 30 years, The Deadman has faced countless legends and future Hall of Famers, and it is unlikely that anyone will be able to replicate his triumphs and achievements in the future.

This picture will go down in the history books. This is a legacy. This is respect. This is honor. This is loyalty. This is love. This is passion. This is the Phenom. This is the Deadman. This is The Undertaker. #ThankYouTaker #Undertaker30 #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/jDzJ5XN7t1 — Shivam Jain (@Shivamjain013) November 23, 2020

The Undertaker was generally well-respected in the WWE locker room. However, fans have to remember that 30 years don't go by without a few incidents. It would have been impossible for The Undertaker to serve as the locker room leader without butting heads with a few troublemakers.

Backstage heat is very common in pro wrestling, and The Undertaker is no exception to that rule. Here are five WWE Superstars who had real-life heat with The Undertaker.

#5. Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker had real-life heat with each other

The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels. Streak vs Career. pic.twitter.com/XVyikZjMja — Randy (@Randy10006201) November 23, 2020

Although Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker went on to have one of—if not the—the greatest WrestleMania matches back in 2009, the two legends had different personalities back in the 90s.

Michaels was infamously arrogant and brash, and The Undertaker detested him for it like many others in the Attitude Era locker room.

The Undertaker has corroborated this in several interviews. During an episode of WWE Untold entitled That's Gotta Be Kane!, The Phenom described his tension with HBK.

"Where Shawn Michaels and I are today and where we were at back then on a personal level, it's taken a complete 360. If Shawn Michaels back then was on fire, I probably wouldn't p**s on him to put him out. But, that being said, there is no-one that I would rather be in the ring with than Shawn Michaels. When it came to bell time and we were looking across the ring at each other, we knew it was going to be something really special."

Thankfully, Shawn Michaels became a better man during his second run with WWE, after 2002. The Undertaker and Michaels became good friends as a result, and their relationship remains the same even to this day.