5 Superstars who are willing to return to WWE on only one condition

It is not uncommon for WWE Superstars to return to Vince McMahon’s company after an absence of several years.

Looking at the current RAW roster, Bobby Lashley and Rey Mysterio are among the high-profile superstars who have returned following lengthy absences. Over on SmackDown, the likes of Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal also rejoined WWE after receiving their releases.

Former full-time superstars are often asked in media interviews if they would consider working for the company again. While some have no plans to return, others are open to the idea if their demands are met.

In this listicle, let’s take a look at five superstars who are willing to return on one condition.

#5 Ryback is willing to return if WWE gets sold

Ryback has made no secret that he is prepared to return to Vince McMahon's company if the latter is no longer in charge.

WWE has released more superstars than ever in 2021, leading to speculation that WWE President Nick Khan is balancing the books ahead of a sale. Khan recently clarified that McMahon is not actively trying to sell the promotion, but he is open to listening to any business opportunities.

Speaking on The Ryback Show, the former Intercontinental Champion said it would make sense to return to the same place where he made his name.

“I will be very open to going back to WWE if they are sold. I’ve always been very honest. If Vince is out of there and there’s new leadership, I will then be very interested in revisiting that, because that will be beneficial for me as a brand and as a performer going back to where I’m known from, where I built an audience that already knows me,” said Ryback.

Ryback left WWE in 2016 after rejecting a new contract with the company. The 40-year-old has gone on to create the Feed Me More Nutrition supplement line since his departure.

Although he has not wrestled since 2018, The Big Guy is looking to return to wrestling when he overcomes a long-term shoulder issue.

