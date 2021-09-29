5 WWE Superstars who returned to the ring after becoming mothers

After leaving WWE back in 2019 to start a family, Ronda Rousey recently announced that she had welcomed her daughter. The Baddest Woman on the Planet is expected to return to the company when she is happy to leave her newest family addition and get back on the road.

Over the years, several female wrestlers who welcomed children have been able to return to the ring and wrestle other superstars in front of their families.

The following list looks at just five female wrestlers who have returned to in-ring action in recent years after becoming mothers. Honorary mentions go to the likes of Michelle McCool and Maryse, who also made their in-ring returns after welcoming new additions to their families.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus is arguably one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time, but her stint in WWE was a relatively short one that came to an end back in 2006.

Stratus then went on to marry and announced at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2013 that she was expecting her first child.

The WWE legend has since welcomed a son, Maximus, and a daughter, Madison, with her husband, Ron Fisico. She returned to the company during the WWE Women's Revolution in 2018.

Stratus has wrestled several times since she initially announced her retirement and even fought Charlotte Flair - in a dream match - at SummerSlam two years ago.

The former WWE star was part of the 2018 Royal Rumble match and was also featured in the first-ever all-women's pay-per-view called Evolution. Additionally, she has appeared on Monday Night RAW during special episodes over the years.

The former seven-time Women's Champion noted that her match at SummerSlam against Flair would be her final one. Despite this, she has since noted that she would return to WWE for the right storyline, as of writing, this was the last time that Stratus wrestled for the company at the age of 44.

