5 Superstars Roman Reigns should not feud with on SmackDown Live

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 751 // 22 Apr 2019, 12:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns attacked Elias and Vince McMahon on SmackDown Live

One of the biggest names to be moved in the recently concluded Superstar Shakeup was Roman Reigns, as The Big Dog switched over the blue brand. Vince McMahon's announcement, where he was set to introduce the "biggest acquisition" in SmackDown Live history turned out to be a dud, as Elias was brought over to the blue brand.

But this was the perfect way to introduce Roman Reigns to SmackDown as he arrived at the ring and attacked both McMahon and Elias, last week on SmackDown Live.

With Reigns now on SmackDown, there are a host of mouth-watering feuds that could happen on the blue brand. But which Superstars should Reigns not feud on SmackDown Live and why? Here, we take a look at 5 Superstars Roman Reigns should not feud with on SmackDown Live:

#1 Ali

Mustafa Ali, or Ali as he is now known, has had an incredible 2019 so far. Following a few matches with then WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, where he impressed with his high-flying ability, the former 205 Live star earned a shot at the WWE Championship.

But an unfortunate injury robbed him off a place which eventually went to Kofi Kingston, and the rest, as the say, is history. Kofi was pushed by the fans to the top and he eventually won the title at WrestleMania 35.

Ali is a babyface on SmackDown Live, and that may not change anytime soon. I don't think a feud with Reigns will do either Superstar any favours. Reigns is being booed by the fans who are unhappy at him being pushed to the top by WWE. And in a feud with Ali, it is unlikely that Reigns will lose, which could further cause fans to turn on Reigns, which would anger WWE officials backstage.

This feud can only happen if one of the two turns heel.

1 / 5 NEXT