5 Superstars that brought animals to the ring

What kind of sick freak carries a spider around?

As was revealed on Monday Night RAW, Erick Rowan's cage has been housing a disgusting giant furry spider. The Redwood chased off No Way Jose and his conga line before petting it and putting it back in the cage for the night.

WWE has been home to several animals over the years (no not the Road Warrior), that either won the hearts or scarred the minds of the WWE Universe over the decades. With Rowan finally revealing his pet tonight, we figured we'd look over some of the WWE Superstars who decided to bring animals to the ring with them.

Whether it was for mind games or genuine appeal for the fans, these wrestlers and their pets will have definitely left a lasting impression on the WWE Universe.

#5 Koko B. Ware

Koko B. Ware and Frankie were an iconic duo

Prior to making his way to the WWE, Koko B. Ware was a heavily accomplished professional wrestler. Early in his career, he became the first ever Mid-American Television Champion while working with the Continental Wrestling Association. He'd also become quite a talented tag team wrestler, capturing four titles with Norvell Austin as the Pretty Young Things.

Just before joining the WWE, Ware had become a singles competitor, and began coming out to Morris Day's "The Bird", becoming "The Birdman" Koko B. Ware in the process. The WWE Hall of Famer made quite a name for himself when he finally joined the 'fed by adding a new staple to his character.

Ware began carrying his pet Macaw, Frankie, to the ring with him, a decision that turned him into one of the most popular characters the company had at the time. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009, and while he had quite a solid career in the territory days, he'll always be remembered for rocking the bird dance with Frankie at his side.

