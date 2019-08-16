5 Superstars that could challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Title

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 135 // 16 Aug 2019, 23:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who should challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for The Intercontinental title?

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Finn Balor to win the Intercontinental Title on SmackDown Live, but hasn't been challenged or even seen since then. While a lot of that probably has to do with SmackDown Live's time constraints and the fact that they rotate storylines weekly, one still has to wonder who will step up and challenge Nakamura.

Beyond that, which opponents would be best to take on Nakamura going forward and what can WWE do to make the storyline impactful? Of course, the answer to that question is going to vary from person to person, but fans can probably agree that some opponents are more deserving than others.

That being said, we look at 5 Superstars that should challenge him for the belt. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us who you think Nakamura should face off against in the coming weeks.

#5 Big E

Is it time to for Big E. to venture out into singles competition?

Although Big E has already won the the SmackDown Live Tag-Team title, it doesn't mean he should be relegated to that division. If WWE is still eager to have Big E be the one to eventually betray Kofi Kingston, it should start with the former bodybuilder venturing out into singles competition.

That's not the only advantage of putting Big E in the Intercontinental Title picture however, as Langston has had great matches with smaller guys in his past. He also is an inspirational figure to get behind, which should pretty much guarantee that he would be the fan-favourite when he goes up against Nakamura.

In the end, if WWE wants to eventually break up The New Day, it should all start with Langston venturing into singles competition. That way, WWE can start to showcase Langston's jealously of being on the fringes of Kingston's limeight and eventually turn on him.

1 / 5 NEXT