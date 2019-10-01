4 Superstars that could return at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.31K // 01 Oct 2019, 13:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could The Undertaker be challenged at Hell in a Cell?

WWE Hell in a Cell will air on October 6, 2019, just two days after SmackDown's debut on FOX. So far, WWE have booked only a handful of matches, but more matches for the PPV will be added in the days to come.

The show, which is one of two PPVs in the month of October, with the other being Crown Jewel on October 31, will probably have quite a few surprises going by the recent direction of RAW and SmackDown Live.

With the threat of AEW, who will air their first-ever TV show in the week leading up to Hell in a Cell, Vince McMahon's promotion will have to pull out all the stops in an attempt to make viewers tune into RAW and SmackDown.

WWE could perhaps have a few Superstars return for Hell in a Cell. Let's take a look at 4 Superstars that could return at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019:

#4 Drew McIntyre

The Undertaker and Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has been off WWE television for the last few weeks due to an injury, with his last match coming over a month ago on RAW against Ricochet. We could perhaps see the Scottish Psychopath return to WWE television at Hell in a Cell, and take out a Superstar and begin a new feud.

McIntyre has not had a solid, long-term feud on WWE television for a while, and with PPVs coming thick and fast, WWE should put him in an interesting feud.

With a Saudi Arabia PPV coming up soon, we might see McIntyre have a singles feud with The Undertaker, who is set to make an appearance on SmackDown's debut on FOX. This would be a high-profile feud that fans have wanted for McIntyre to be in for a long time, and we could see this culminate in a match between the two at Crown Jewel.

McIntyre and The Undertaker have had a match recently, although it was a tag team encounter, where McIntyre teamed up with Shane McMahon to take on The Undertaker and Roman Reigns.

1 / 4 NEXT