5 Superstars that could win the 2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 33

Who will be the last man standing at the end of the 2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal?

In just a matter of days, fans will pack The Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, for WrestleMania 33. This is the one event that all wrestling fans have circled on their calendar each yea and the time for this year’s grand event has finally arrived.

Many of us are already looking forward to some of the big matches that have already been announced, while others are awaiting further announcements to see what else may be in store for the biggest event of the year.

One of the confirmed matches that we will see, is the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

This will be the fourth year for the annual event and while it may not be everyone’s favourite match of the show, it does appear that the WWE officials are putting a lot of effort into making the match a permanent fixture for WrestleMania.

The first year for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, was in 2014, for WrestleMania 30.

In the inaugural Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Cesaro came out on top as the winner. In 2015, Big Show won the contest at WrestleMania 31 and this past year, Baron Corbin was the last man standing, winning the match at WrestleMania 32.

Now it's time to take a look at the upcoming Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33. So far, the following WWE Superstars have been confirmed as participants in the 2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, Big Show and Curt Hawkins.

While WWE has yet to confirm the exact number of participants in this year's Battle Royal, there were 20 entrants in 2016, 30 in 2015 and 31 in 2014.

Here’s a look at my five possible winners for the 2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

#5 Mark Henry

Could we see The Worlds Strongest Man hoisting the Andre trophy?

Father time is sneaking up on The World’s Strongest Man, which means that we are probably witnessing the last full year of Mark Henrys in-ring career.

Throughout his twenty-plus years in the ring, Mark Henry has had more than his fair share of ups and downs. Nonetheless, Henry has found a way to stick around, which is impressive in itself.

Considering that this may very well be his final year, it would be great to see Mark go out with one more notch on his belt, which would be the Andre The Giant Memorial Trophy.

Mark Henry still has a lot to offer to the sport of professional wrestling, even after he’s done with in-ring action. This is why he has made it clear that he wants to help out at the WWE Performance Center, working with the next generation of WWE Superstars.

With Mark’s extensive background in wrestling and athletics in general, he would make a great addition to the coaching staff with NXT.