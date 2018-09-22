5 Superstars that deserve a match at the Super Show-Down

Who else should be on the card?

The WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday, October 6 at 6 PM live on the WWE Network. While top stars such as John Cena, the Undertaker, Triple H, Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Ronda Rousey, & Charlotte Flair are on the card, other huge superstars (including superstars on this poster) are missing from this card.

#5 Rusev

Aiden English recently turned on Rusev.

Aiden English and Rusev broke up on this past episode on SmackDown Live when Aiden English turned heel, making Rusev a full-fledged babyface.

Rusev has been one of WWE's most entertaining workers this year and has also put on excellent matches with the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, & Andrade 'Cien' Almas. He helped get the crowd invested in the tag team division on episodes of SmackDown Live and has consistently appeared on every pay per view this year in some capacity. That should continue this year.

Rusev's rivalry with Aiden English should be showcased at the Super Show-Down and since Shinsuke Nakamura was also involved in that rivalry, maybe both men should challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the US Championship at the Super Show-Down.

#4 Andrade 'Cien' Almas

Andrade 'Cien' Almas has a lot of potential.

Andrade 'Cien' Almas has already become one of the stars of SmackDown Live. It has been rumored multiple times that Vince McMahon is a big fan of Andrade and wants to give him a push. It is easy to see why because since he's joined the main roster he's had excellent matches with the likes of Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Rusev, & even Sin Cara.

Since he's been involved in a rivalry with R-Truth maybe WWE can book a mixed tag team match between R-Truth & Carmella and Andrade 'Cien' Almas & Zelina Vega at the Super Show-Down.

