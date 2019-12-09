5 Superstars that WWE could release next

WWE

After months of hearing about WWE performers asking for their releases and being denied, the company finally pulled the trigger, releasing Luke Harper, The Ascension, and Sin Cara. Despite these 4 releases, WWE's current roster is still way too full, and even if they are hesitant to release more stars, it has to happen because they are currently paying some people to do absolutely nothing.

It may be harsh to speculate on the future of a professional wrestler, but it's clear that WWE's roster needs to be thinned, and while some would like to see Kevin Owens, Cesaro and other former indie darlings back on the indies, that just won't happen. So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look to the next few weeks or months in WWE and predict 5 more performers that may be released by the company.

#5 Dana Brooke

Will Dana Brooke be next to go?

This one may be the most controversial on the list because despite her shortcomings, Dana Brooke has a fantastic look, athleticism and plenty of potential, but she just hasn't put it all together yet. Brooke started in NXT several years ago, and despite flashing plenty of potential and improving immensely over the years, she just isn't as polished as other wrestlers on the roster, and it's unlikely that she will ever get to that stage.

Her online romance with Batista has been a highlight of the wrestling community in the past few weeks, but not even that is enough to save her, as the NXT roster is too stacked full of talent ready to take her spot. The Women's Division is more stacked than it's ever been, and while we believe Dana will be released soon, she has the potential to make some noise and return to WWE one day, but for now, she just needs more reps, and going to the independents will absolutely do that for her.

