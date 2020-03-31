5 Superstars The Fiend could target next after WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania rematches, a feud with a real-life friend, and more.

The Fiend faces off against John Cena at WrestleMania 36.

The Fiend and Braun Strowman

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt has had a tremendous year or so as The Fiend, which has quickly become one of the most interesting and multi-layered characters in WWE. Several top Superstars have fallen victim to The Fiend, from Finn Balor to Seth Rollins, and more recently, Daniel Bryan.

The Fiend has had one major hiccup in the last few months, his loss to Goldberg at Super ShowDown, which ended his reign as Universal Champion. But, The Fiend will have a high-profile match at WrestleMania 36 as he faces off against John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match.

We are certain that the feud with Cena will end at The Show of Shows; who could The Fiend face after that match?

Let's take a look at 5 Superstars The Fiend could target next after WrestleMania 36:

#5 Jeff Hardy

Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, and Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy returned to WWE television recently after a hiatus due to injury and a few personal issues. The WWE legend, unlike his brother Matt, still has some time on his contract and he will most likely still be in WWE in 2020.

Hardy recently revealed that he wants to face The Fiend and that he has many ideas for a potential match with the former Universal Champion. During a recent appearance on The Bump, he was asked whom he would like to wrestle and this is what Hardy had to say:

“I’ve got a lot of crazy ideas and people who’ve asked me the last few months, ‘Who do you want to wrestle that you’ve never wrestled?’ and I’ve been just going, ‘Oh, Roman Reigns.’ But I keep forgetting, man, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. I have all these crazy ideas that could move forward into this abstract world between the two of us, so definitely 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt is a huge dream match of mine.”

A feud between Hardy and The Fiend could be very interesting as the latter has used his opponent's personal life to weave stories for his Firefly Funhouse segments. While, The Bray Wyatt's association with Jeff's brother, Matt, before he became The Fiend could also be used.

