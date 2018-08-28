5 Superstars to look out for on tonight's Raw

Monday Night Raw will air live from Toronto tonight.

WWE Raw will be airing live from Toronto, Canada in a few hours. Many story-lines will be developing this week. Now that the Summerslam season is finally over, expect some huge changes down the line.

We got to witness some big developments last week with The Shield re-uniting to take out Braun Strowman, and thus preventing him from cashing-in his Money in the Bank contract. Expect Strowman and The Shield to be heavily involved throughout the show. My prediction is that we would see Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler attack Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins at some point during the show, leaving Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman to fight one-on-one to a no-contest. This would also help in keeping Strowman as a babyface as he wouldn’t be associated with McIntyre and Ziggler directly.

Also, tonight will be Constable Corbin’s first night as the acting General Manager of Monday Night Raw so biasness against baby-faces, especially Finn Balor, is highly likely.

Top Superstars like The Shield and Braun Strowman and the Acting GM Constable Corbin are guaranteed to have a busy night tonight on Raw but there are some other superstars, who might be having a big night tonight. Here, we will be looking at such 5 superstars/teams.

#5 Authors of Pain:

Authors of Pain have been feuding with Titus Worldwide for the past couple of months.

Authors of Pain defeated Titus Worldwide again last week in what looked liked to be the final match between the two teams. Titus Worldwide is on the verge of splitting up soon. Now that the Authors of Pain have taken care of Titus Worldwide, it’s time for them to be involved in something new, as soon as tonight.

The Authors of Pain could be involved in one of the two following major story-lines tonight. They could either attack The Revival and B-team tonight to enter the Tag Titles picture leading to multi-team match at Hell in a Cell or they could align themselves with Braun Strowman in order to stop The Shield. Authors of Pain were highly successful in NXT and it’s time they find something to do on the Main Roster. Either of the above-mentioned story-lines would provide AoP a chance to prove themselves.

