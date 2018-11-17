5 superstars to watch out for during Survivor Series

Ali Siddiqui FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 271 // 17 Nov 2018, 11:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The 32nd annual Survivor Series will take place at Staples Center tomorrow night.

Finally, Survivor Series is just a day away. If you are unaware, Survivor Series is the one night on which Raw and Smackdown Live battle for Brand Supremacy.

The event has been featuring Raw vs. Smackdown Live matches since 2016. There were some plans to change the theme this year but after Roman Reigns had to leave due to the return of his Leukemia, the Raw vs. Smackdown Live concept was once again planned for this year, rumours indicate.

Like last year, Survivor Series 2018 will also feature 7 matches pitting Raw Superstars against their Smackdown Live counterparts. The Brand securing 4 or more victories will become the dominant brand (at least until Survivor Series 2019).

As stacked as the card looks, fans couldn't help but notice that several prominent Superstars are missing including the recently dethroned WWE Champion AJ Styles.

The absence of such Superstars will surely be felt. However, this is what happens when the roster is filled with dozens of incredibly talented Superstars. If the booking is done right, we will surely witness some amazing matches and remarkable performances. However, don't expect all the left off Superstars to sit the event out.

So without further ado, here are 5 Superstars you should watch out for during the 32nd Annual Survivor Series. It should be noted that this list will include Superstars who can show up as well as those who are expected to steal the show and/or do something out of the books.

#5 Dean Ambrose:

Dean Ambrose finally turned heel for the first time since 2014, last month.

This should be the most predictable one. Dean Ambrose turned on Seth Rollins a few weeks ago. However, their rivalry hasn't shifted from the second gear due to the World Cup tournament and the obligatory Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series. Ambrose didn't show up at Crown Jewel to cost Seth Rollins either his quarter-final or semi-final match.

Ambrose's Crown Jewel absence makes it hard for us to believe that he will not be showing up at Survivor Series in some capacity. The most predictable way in which he could show up at the event is if he interferes during the Rollins/Nakamura match.

However, as we know that many matches on the card are prone to outside interference and only one (or maximum two) could be affected by outside interference, it's doubtful that Ambrose will cost Rollins the match. So, expect him to pop up after the match and assault his former Shield brother.

1 / 5 NEXT