5 Superstars Vince McMahon favours backstage and could turn into the next Brock Lesnar

Who can replace Brock Lesnar as the most dominant WWE Superstar?

Brock Lesnar is a former multi-time WWE and Universal Champion.

Brock Lesnar is quite possibly one of the most dominant men to ever step inside a WWE ring. Ever since The Beast Incarnate debuted in 2002, the fans understood in an instant that this Superstar is something special.

While many have criticised his part-time schedule, there is no denying that there is no attraction quite like the one Lesnar provides. Even with a limited schedule, Lesnar has become the guy WWE goes to whenever they are in need of a boost.

The former WWE Champion has already won multiple World Championships. However, even though Brock Lesnar could continue his schedule for a long time, it is time that Vince McMahon starts building a Superstar who could match Brock Lesnar in order to replace him when the time comes.

Let us take a look at 5 Superstars who are liked by The Chairman backstage and could possibly have the honour of becoming the next Brock Lesnar when the time is right:

#5 Is Keith Lee the next Brock Lesnar?

One day we'll get Keith Lee vs. Brock Lesnar one-on-one and it will be incredible pic.twitter.com/cz5viG6tds — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 17, 2020

The NXT North-American Champion has impressed everyone ever since he joined NXT. In a perfect blend of power, charisma and athleticism, The Moment Maker would be the perfect candidate to match Brock Lesnar in the ring and get the rub.

The two men had a face-off at this year's Royal Rumble, and the crowd's reaction was enough to show that the audience would love a match between these two behemoths.

As per Bryan Alvarez of WON, Vince McMahon 'loves' Keith Lee and a major push is planned for the Superstar who likes to Bask in his Glory! While Keith Lee is currently busy making a mark for himself in NXT as the North-American Champion, with Vince McMahon's support on his side, big things could be in store for him on the main roster.

