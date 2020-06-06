WWE Executives are reportedly desperate to set up a Brock Lesnar dream match

WWE could reportedly be setting up a big SummerSlam 2020 match for Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar is reportedly set to return around SummerSlam.

Brock Lesnar.

Based on the new set of reports doing the rounds, Brock Lesnar is reportedly set to be back in time for SummerSlam. As expected, speculation is rife regarding the possible opponent for The Beast Incarnate at the biggest PPV of the summer.

As we had reported earlier, there is also speculation about Drew McIntyre possibly dropping the WWE Championship soon and that opens the door for many possibilities for SummerSlam.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed in his latest YouTube video that there is a desperate need amongst some sections at the WWE executive level to have the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley dream match.

Will WWE book Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley for SummerSlam?

Tom was the first to report about Brock Lesnar being earmarked for a return around SummerSlam, and there is a good chance that he ends up having a dream match against former US Champion Bobby Lashley - a match that has been in the making for more than a decade.

The current speculation states that Bobby Lashley could end up with the WWE title at the end of his feud with Drew McIntyre. However, there is no surety whether that would happen as it's just speculation and as we know, plans keep changing regularly in the WWE.

Tom did note that the dream clash between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar doesn't need a title. The status of the match also depends on WWE's plans for Drew McIntyre going forward.

Tom explained:

Advertisement

I do know that there is a desperate need among some parts of the executive level in the WWE to get the Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar match coming. And as I have reported here previously, Brock Lesnar has been pencilled in for an appearance around SummerSlam, which means it is certainly possible that we are going to get that match.

With that said, I don't think that match requires the WWE Championship; it depends more than anything on what they have in line for McIntyre. McIntyre may be due against Lashley for a rematch, McIntyre may be going against Lesnar or, as I have mentioned it previously, I do maintain the hope, that McIntyre may be going up against The Undertaker.

There are many options that the WWE could explore for SummerSlam. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley is certainly a mouthwatering clash. The Beast Incarnate could also get his rematch against Drew McIntyre instead.

What happens if Drew McIntyre does indeed lose the WWE Championship? The upcoming few months will be crucial for the WWE.

Which match would you like to see for Brock Lesnar's return?