Backstage speculation about Drew McIntyre possibly losing the WWE title soon

Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship reign could reportedly come to an abrupt end.

There is a considerable amount of speculation about the possible title change.

Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at the Backlash PPV, and there is now a lot of speculation going around about WWE possibly booking the Scottish Psychopath to lose the title by the end of his feud with Lashley.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue noted in his new YouTube video that there is 'a large amount of speculation' about Bobby Lashley possibly defeating Drew McIntyre to become the new WWE Champion.

Tom revealed the following:

There is a large amount of speculation at the moment that Bobby Lashley may be coming out of his feud with Drew McIntyre as the new WWE Champion. This is something that I won't be totally against seeing. Drew McIntyre as a face is very good chasing a Championship. Also, he has defeated a lot of the RAW roster. The Brand vs. Brand invitational may be essential just to keep him with opponents for a while, and that's probably one of the reasons why we've seen Baron Corbin so far really use it in the men's division.

Drew McIntyre's future as the WWE Champion

It was reported in the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter by Dave Meltzer that Paul Heyman wanted MVP to become Bobby Lashley's manager as he wanted a mouthpiece for the Superstar for a title run.

Drew McIntyre possibly losing the WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley is just speculation at this moment in time and it should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, there is a possibility that it could happen. WWE has been rebuilding Lashley for the past few weeks and his alliance with MVP has helped make him look like the 'All Mighty' he's supposed to be.

However, Drew McIntyre's reign is still in its early stages, and having him drop the title may not bode well for his long-term prospects as the company's face. McIntyre may look great as a babyface chasing after the title, but the speculated plan - especially at such a critical stage in his reign - could backfire on the WWE.