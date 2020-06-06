Backstage details on a title run plan for Bobby Lashley and MVP's current role in WWE

Could Bobby Lashley become the next WWE Champion by defeating Drew McIntyre?

What do you think of the possibility of Lashley having a title run in the near future?

Drew McIntyre/Lana and Lashley

Bobby Lashley will be finally getting an opportunity to win the WWE Championship at Backlash. While many fans and critics believe that Drew McIntyre will most likely retain the title at the PPV, WWE might be planning a major swerve.

As per a report from The Wrestling Observer, the reason MVP was assigned as Bobby Lashley's manager on RAW was because Paul Heyman wanted a mouth-piece with Lashley for a title run.

Plans for MVP and Bobby Lashley

The situation with MVP as a producer/talent is this- he was brought back for the Rumble, then to put over Mysterio on TV the next night and then to get a tryout for a producer role. Heyman then wanted him as Lashley’s mouthpiece for a title run. He was working as a producer and also did some announcing on Main Event.

Further talking about MVP's status with the company, it was revealed MVP becoming a full-time Superstar instead of a backstage producer wasn't pre-planned. While the report did state that there is still a chance that MVP will return to his role as a backstage producer when the "economics change".

Because of his late hiring, like with many other of the most recent hires, he was furloughed as a producer because the company doesn’t need so many. But by that time he was already in the Lashley manager spot so he is now just talent and no longer a producer, although like with many others, it is possible he will be brought back in the producer role when economics change

MVP had returned this year after a long hiatus from the company and immediately solidified himself as one of the key players on Monday Night RAW. Not only does he compete in-ring, but he is involved in one of the most interesting angles featuring Lana, Lashley and himself on RAW.

MVP is a former tag-team and US Champion in WWE, but it looks like his current role will focus on his managerial duties towards Lashley and occasional in-ring matches as an enhancement talent.