Backstage news on Brock Lesnar's return date 

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is predictably enjoying another typical hiatus and The Beast Incarnate has not been seen on WWE TV since he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

Rumors were going around that the WWE was not planning on getting Brock Lesnar back until the crowds returned at their shows. The company is now reportedly feeling optimistic about the situation changing for the good and Brock Lesnar could be the focal point of their plans.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed in his new YouTube video that WWE management is feeling good about their prospects of having fans at SummerSlam, which is scheduled to take place in August. There were reports about WWE possibly postponing the PPV to September. However, with the rules gradually being relaxed depending on the state, WWE could reportedly be eyeing an August date for SummerSlam.

Tom noted that Brock Lesnar has been penciled in to appear and have a match at SummerSlam if they are allowed to open up for a live audience in time.

Tom revealed the following:

In news for the summer around August time, the WWE, with now everything changing as per state by state, as per the COVID-19 pandemic, the WWE is feeling optimistic that August might be in time to have the crowds back and have a show at an arena.

Brock Lesnar has been penciled in for an appearance if they are able to open in time for SummerSlam. We may be seeing The Beast Incarnate back sooner than we think.

SummerSlam's status and Brock Lesnar's return

SummerSlam is WWE's biggest PPV of the summer and the company would certainly want The Beast Incarnate to be involved in a marquee match at the show. That, however, all depends on if they are allowed to get some fans into the arena.

Advertisement

SummerSlam was slated to take place at the TD Garden in Boston on August 23rd and there was talk about the possibility of rescheduling the PPV.

Things are finally looking up for WWE and they could go ahead with the show as planned, maybe at a different location, if Vince McMahon and co. can make it happen.

There has also been a rumor about WWE wanting to have a dream match featuring Brock Lesnar and a RAW Superstar, but could that be booked for SummerSlam?