Dream match featuring Brock Lesnar reportedly in the works

The All Mighty and The Beast may finally do battle this year.

According to Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue, Bobby Lashley is finally on the cusp of getting his dream match against Brock Lesnar.

Bobby Lashley has been having a bit of career resurgence in recent weeks. Since his loss to Aleister Black at WrestleMania 36 (thanks to a Lana distraction), Lashley has been decimating opponents. His only loss came in a gauntlet match vis DQ. Now he's set to square off against Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Backlash. While that's a big step up for The All Mighty when compared to his booking in recent years, it could just be the first big match for Lashley in 2020.

"The match with Lesnar is definitely still coming. Lashley has been very open, anytime he's asked anything. He returned to the WWE because he wants to take on Brock Lesnar. And the fact is, that this was something that he took into contract negotiations with the WWE when he made his return. He wanted that to be respected. It's definitely still coming."

Before that match happens, Lashley will have his first WWE Title opportunity in over a decade when he takes on McIntyre next month. It may seem a bit early in his renewed push for a Title opportunity, but in the latest Dropkick Discussions podcast, Colohue notes that this match is more about the Scottish Psychopath.

There is definite intention to market Drew McIntyre as a fighting WWE Champion. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing circumstances, coupled with some injuries, there just aren't a lot of opponents readily available. McIntyre needs people to beat and that's where Lashley can step in right now.

"This is part of Lashley's rebuild. It's been going really well to the point where he feels like he belongs in this sort of main event match. I do feel there'a bit more work to do and I don't see him coming out a winner."

When it comes to Lashley's recent pairing with MVP, it appears that team up has some longevity to it. Colohue says Lashley's personal and professional on-screen relationship with Lana is due to end soon.

As Tom reported back in February, the entire marriage angle was done to get Lana and Rusev over and get them to sign new deals. While Lana signed a big five-year deal, Rusev chose not to re-sign and was released last month. Future plans for Lana remain a mystery.