WWE Rumors - Massive backstage promise made to Lana by company officials

Lana and Vince McMahon.

The storyline featuring Lana, Bobby Lashley, Rusev and Liv Morgan has received extensive TV time in the past few months, with the angle being pushed in the main event slot on many occasions.

Despite the nature of the storyline and the criticism directed towards it, Paul Heyman and WWE have been heavily committed to featuring the angle and putting the Superstars over.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with host Korey Gunz, that Lana was promised the storyline and a 'star-making turn' when she sat down to discuss terms of her new deal.

The Ravishing Russian signed a multi-million dollar 5-year contract in November last year and during the negotiations, the WWE management assured her of being pushed in a major TV angle.

Tom added that Rusev was also given the same proposition, however, the Superstar is yet to sign a new deal with the company.

Tom stated:

Lana in contract negotiations was promised this storyline. Was promised a star-making turn and she’s used it and she’s taken it. Rusev was promised the same, he hasn’t signed.

Rusev has been absent from RAW for the past couple of weeks as WWE is slowly moving away from the love rectangle angle. Lana and Liv Morgan's feud saw the insertion of the returning Ruby Riott while Bobby Lashley was booked to be in a #1 contender's match for the WWE Championship on the most recent episode of RAW.

Rusev is yet to re-sign with the WWE and there is a chance that he may leave the company. As Tom speculated, if the Bulgarian Brute intended on staying with the company, he would have signed a new contract when Lana put pen to paper on her contract extension last year.

As always, we'll keep you updated with regards to Rusev's current status and future.

