WWE Rumors - Rumor killer on another top RAW Superstar getting suspended

Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman

A surprising rumor of Samoa Joe being suspended by the WWE began doing the rounds this week. It's been one of the biggest talking points in the wrestling world and we need to set the record straight on this one.

On the most recent edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz, Colohue shot down the allegation and stated that Joe is currently out with an injury and is not suspended.

He explained that the company don't need him back right now, which explains his absence from TV. Tom reached out to his sources in WWE and was told that there is no truth to the report of his suspension.

Here's what Tom revealed regarding the Samoan Submission Machine:

As we talked about last week, Samoa Joe is currently injured. They don’t need him back even if he is cleared quickly because we can still work with Kevin Owens and put him over in this regard. So, that’s an easy thing to do. And also leading into Saudi Arabia, Kevin Owens is unlikely to be on that show. We don’t need to focus on this storyline going into it. So it could simply be that simple. He has not been suspended to my knowledge. I have had that confirmed. I have reached out and been told, yeah, that it hasn’t happened. He hasn’t been suspended. This is a dangerous rumor that I would like to put an end to.

The rumor about Samoa Joe's suspension all started with WrestleVotes revealing that a few more suspensions could be on the way. WrestleVotes posted a photo of Joe in the thread of the same tweet. which kickstarted the speculation of a possible wellness policy violation.

However, as we had reported earlier, Joe is out of action due to a concussion he suffered on the January 27th episode of RAW. As Kevin Owens is not expected to be at the Super Showdown show, WWE doesn't need Joe back to help out KO in the ongoing feud against Seth Rollins, AOP and Buddy Murphy.

WWE is discreet when it comes to concussions and thus, there haven't been many updates regarding Joe's current status.

Advertisement

Also Read: Paul Heyman on a mission to prevent 3-time US Champion from leaving the company