WWE Rumors - Paul Heyman on a mission to prevent 3-time US Champion from leaving the company

Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman's modus operandi on RAW can be easily dissected. The Executive Director of the Red Brand is attempting to create new Superstars while also trying to actively push and feature established talents. It's impossible, however, to keep everyone satisfied and there are a few talents who could be unhappy with their position in the company. Rusev could be one of those talents.

The 3-time United States Champion has not appeared on the past two episodes of RAW despite his ongoing angle with Bobby Lashley and Lana. Rusev's contract is set to end soon and the company is working towards re-signing him to a big new deal.

On the new Dropkick DiSKussions episode featuring Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz, Tom revealed that Paul Heyman is trying to convince Rusev to extend his stay in the company.

Rusev is one of the most popular Superstars on RAW and the company would want to keep him at any cost. As Tom noted, Rusev has been very professional in the midst of all the contract talk and negotiations and only time will tell whether Heyman is successful in retaining the Bulgarian Brute.

Here's the exchange between Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz from the latest edition of SK's Dropkick DiSKussions:

Colohue: Rusev has been very honest. He’s worn down his contract, if he’s unhappy, he has the option to go, and there would be nothing stopping him from doing that. He’s been very professional throughout the whole process. Since Paul Heyman took over on RAW, it’s been a mission of Paul Heyman to convince Rusev that it is worth staying with the WWE. Whether he’s been successful or not, we’ll find out soon. But when it comes to how much RAW has improved, if anyone could convince someone, it’s Paul Heyman.

Gunz: Just gut feeling before we move on, do you think Rusev ends up re-signing?

Colohue: Just gut feeling? No.

Gunz: Interesting!

Colohue: I think, if he wanted to sign, he would have signed when Lana did, especially when you consider how important this storyline has been for the amount of casual eyes it