5 Superstars Vince McMahon should interact with on RAW

aneesh raikundalia FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 506 // 17 Dec 2018, 16:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A big shake-up is due!

Vince McMahon will return to RAW and address the well-publicized downward slope of programming. Hopefully, the highs of TLC assuage fans that this will be another three hours that elevate the programme and end the year on a deserving high.

A lot of rumors are floating with McMahon bringing a much-needed shake-up to the main roster. If this is in the form of more NXT bred stars or a shakeup of stars between rosters, it is a big mistake as the road to WrestleMania looms. By now the company has to have a clear direction of where they're headed for the Granddaddy of them all and a roster change isn't for the best especially for the blue brand. After all, Vince always has an eye on the prized Smackdown lot to take back to RAW.

The other thing and one that is really highlighted about his return are to address Baron Corbin, in a story this ties into the Seth Rollins tirade against the now-former GM. If that is the case, then all is well as long as Vince McMahon doesn't reinstate Corbin for some cheap heat.

Yet one cannot help but wish Vince McMahon stays just a bit longer. His presence among the new breed in the roster is always fascinating. His prolonged stay in 2016 gave us explosive and funny encounters with the likes of Roman Reigns, Rusev (and his big bear hug) as well as New Day.

So this time around, it'd be fun to see who falls on the Big Boss's radar. Well then, let's find out!

Honorable Mention: Baron Corbin

It can't be a McMahon party without someone being fired!

Let's get this out-of-the-way: Vince McMahon's main agenda is definitely to address the rating slump. If that is the case, then much like Seth Rollins, he will lay into Baron Corbin.

Nothing gives a McMahon an ego boost and high like tearing into a lowly manager beneath them, especially if it's a heel like Corbin. It makes McMahon both a beloved face as well as the ultimate bully. Baron Corbin is as good as gone, paving the path for the boss to rehire Kurt Angle or pluck out a new manager, which could also be Alexa Bliss.

The best option is for McMahon to take up the role himself until he can figure a suitable replacement. Moreover, with the XFL launch next year, this gives McMahon the final big send-off from on-screen in the WWE.

At long last we shall hear the words, 'Baron Corbin! You're FIRED!'

1 / 6 NEXT

Advertisement