5 Superstars who want to face Triple H

Triple H is undeniably one of the greatest WWE Superstars in the company's illustrious history. A decorated 14-time World Champion, The Game has achieved virtually everything that is to be won in this business. He has performed in the main event of seven WrestleMania shows and has been at the top of the pecking order for most parts of his WWE career.

In recent years, he has decidedly slowed down his in-ring career in favor of grooming the Superstars of tomorrow. Apart from being the head-honcho of WWE NXT, Triple H has played an invaluable role in recruiting athletes from across the globe and, in the process, make WWE a diversified working place.

However, a Superstar of his stature is never short of potential challengers. Even though countless stars of his age have hung up their wrestling boots for good, Triple H continues to attract attention from modern Superstars who want to face him in the squared circle. Even some of his old opponents have expressed their desire to face him again, possibly for the final time.

That said, let's look at five Superstars who want to face Triple H. Do share your dream opponents for The Game in the comments section below.

#5 NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis vs. Triple H has 'old-school' written all over it

Nick Aldis and Triple H

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis is probably the only wrestler in the world right now who operates with the kind of in-ring psychology Triple H used in his heydays. His worth ethic, and the way he carries himself with a tinge of arrogance, gives major Triple H vibes. Naturally, a match between the two can be a brilliant battle of intelligence that will harken back to the days of territorial wrestling.

Triple H vs Nick Aldis would be an incredible match! I wonder what Papa H thinks of #NWAPowerrr 🤔 — MrAWESOME (@MrAWESOME2477) April 25, 2020

Back in 2020, in an interview, Aldis revealed Triple H to be one of his dream opponents he would like to face before his career comes to an end.

"There are several, honestly. I mean, I know that I've said this before. I've always felt like to me, the ultimate sort of culmination of this journey and given this sort of historical context of all that stuff would be Triple H at Starrcade."

Nick Aldis's relationship with WWE is somewhat fraught, as the two parties have never come to an agreement despite multiple talks over the years. However, given Aldis' wife Mickie James is in WWE, there's every chance he may land up in the global juggernaut sometime down the line, and face Triple H.