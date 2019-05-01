5 Superstars who should face Brock Lesnar over the next 12 months

Nathan Smith // 01 May 2019

With the news doing rounds that Brock Lesnar turned down a fight with Daniel Cormier, the speculation has begun running rampant that The Beast has re-signed with WWE. While some may not like it, it could be a great move from the company. A lot of fans will hate the decision by WWE if it is announced that Brock will be on his way back to WWE after a 2 year long reign as Universal Champion, but now that Seth is Champion, it's likely that Lesnar will compete in big-time exhibition matches at big PPV's.

Again, it's not ideal, but if WWE use him wisely, this next 2 years could be the best in Lesnar's WWE career. Given the quality of his matches over the past 2 years, some of these matches could be quite fun.

So without further ado, following the speculation that Brock Lesnar has re-signed with WWE, today we are going to take a look at his next run with the company and look at 5 superstars we'd love to see him wrestle 1 vs. 1 for the first time.

#5 Mustafa Ali

While WWE love big Boss fights, especially with someone as great as Brock Lesnar, but his best work in recent times has come against smaller opponents. And there's no better underdog in WWE today than Ali. His promos on Twitter got him attention on 205 Live, and when he speaks from heart, he really connects with the WWE Universe. Thus, being the underdog against the most dominant Champion in WWE history is a perfect spot for The Heart and Soul.

Ultimately, this is the one on our list that would be least likely to happen, but if WWE are indeed interested in pushing Ali as their future top babyface, this is a match they should book. Brockn Lesnar's work against the likes of Balor, Styles, Bryan and Rollins prove that it would be a fantastic match.

