5 Superstars who are battling life threatening illnesses

We take a look at five Superstars who are battling life threatening illnesses.

When we were young, the WWE Superstars were equivalent to comic book characters. A large portion of the WWE fanbase involves kids, and there is a reason why the product is catered to the youngsters. When Hulk Hogan slammed Andre the Giant, he was, for the children around the world, the strongest man alive.

But as we grow older and wiser, we start seeing things for what they really are. Yes, the WWE Superstars possess superhuman strength, but at the same time, the reality dawns on us that they are mere mortals. We begin to take a peek behind the curtain - the facade that is the kayfabe aspect of the industry. While we’re still intrigued by the characters, we begin to appreciate them more, knowing that they, like us, are human beings.

This comes at a price; no longer can we believe that ‘dead men’ could walk amongst us. Similarly, our naivety is replaced by pragmatism. The WWE Superstars go through ups and downs and face their own battles and demons. Today, we take a look at five Superstars who are battling life-threatening illnesses.

#5 Kamala

In 1984, the WWE audience first got the glimpse of the wild savage from Uganda. Kamala was an imposing figure, standing toe to toe with the biggest Superstar at the time, Andre the Giant. Kamala was involved in numerous legendary battles against the likes of Andre, Hogan and The Undertaker. However, when the cameras stopped rolling, James Harris, who played the character of Kamala, was known as a gentle giant.

Kamala dropped off the radar after 2008, until news emerged in 2011 that he was suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes. Kamala’s left leg had to be amputated due to complications stemming from those ailments, and the very next year, his right leg was amputated as well. Kamala continues to battle for his life and has been hospitalised multiple times since his amputation.