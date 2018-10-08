5 Superstars who are early favorites to win the 2019 Royal Rumble

Could the People's Champion, be champion once again?

The Royal Rumble pay per view may still be months away, but the WWE Universe are already getting excited for the annual January show.

The Royal Rumble match is always one of the most fun matches in WWE every year, and with such a stacked roster on RAW, SmackDown Live and 205 Live, each superstar will be trying their best to earn a shot at a World Championship at WrestleMania.

But it seems some stars are already being chosen by fans as their favorites to win, here are 5 superstars who may go the distance and win the 2019 Men's, Royal Rumble.

#5 Rey Mysterio

The Biggest Little Man has been a constant topic of debate this year, with Rey appearing at both the Rumble in January and the Greatest Royal Rumble in April.

Having the 2006 Rumble winner win the match again would be a huge moment, and would definitely entice former fans who remember the masked luchador.

Yesterday, it was announced that Mysterio will be appearing at SmackDown 1,000 next week, with reports saying that Rey will eventually return full-time.

Being a shock entrant in the 30-man match would be a shocking moment for fans, that they'd be able to rewatch fondly for years to come.

