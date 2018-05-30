5 superstars who are suffering from WWE's booking

A list of stars who have not fared well in WWE recently thanks to poor creative decisions.

Bobby Lashley's interview with Renee Young on Raw

WWE bookers cannot please all of the people all of the time and some of the decisions they make will please some but annoy others. Booking decisions can have a positive or a negative effect on superstars, at times a certain route the company have decided to go down may not have worked or it might have had to be scrapped.

What's more, the decision to push a Superstar has to be executed at the correct time and at the right moment. WWE has succeeded at this for many years, with the likes of Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, The Rock and John Cena all becoming massive stars.

But sometimes wrestlers get lost in the shuffle and do not realize their true potential due to either the booking decisions or lack of faith from the powers that be. Other times a lack of consistent writing and a long-term vision can have a negative impact on the Superstars.

At times a wrestler may not get over because they did not live up to expectations and in other circumstances, it may have been because they were never given a proper chance.

Take Cody Rhodes as an example of a superstar that excelled in every role he was given in WWE. From his days as a rookie in Legacy to his Stardust character, Rhodes showed how versatile and adaptable he was, in addition to being a tremendous wrestler.

However, Rhodes did not get the rub he or many others were expecting and was reduced to being mid-card level, steady hand. This would ultimately lead to Rhodes leaving the company, whereupon his entrepreneurial spirit has led to him being successful in many different wrestling companies.

Here are five current superstars who are suffering from WWE's booking.