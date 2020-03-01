5 Superstars who became Double Champions over two different major promotions

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Jon Moxley is the new AEW World Champion

At tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Jon Moxley made history by winning the AEW World Championship from Chris Jericho in the main event of the show. With AEW once again outdoing themselves courtesy of another amazing pay-per-view, it is safe to say that the promotion has gotten off to a perfect start in 2020 and will look forward to capitalizing on the momentum they built on tonight.

However, that being said, the night certainly belonged to the new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, who now not only is the second-ever world champion in All Elite Wrestling history but also has the rightful claim to declare himself a Double Champion, as 'The Death Rider' is also in possession of the IWGP United States Championship over in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

With Moxley having won the IWGP US Championship back at Wrestle Kingdom 14, the former WWE superstar now joins an elusive list of names who have won two championships simultaneously over two different promotions.

With that being said, in this list, I'll take an in-depth look at five superstars who have held two major championships for two major promotions at the same time and without further ado, let's get straight into it.

#5 Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley is the new king of AEW

The only right decision would be to start off my list with the newest addition in the form of Jon Moxley. Since marking his departure from WWE last year, Jon Moxley shocked the world when he made his debut for All Elite Wrestling at their first-ever PPV, Double or Nothing, and attacked Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega to end the night.

Since then, Moxley has been on the rise and it is safe to say that his stock in the wrestling business is higher than ever. However, it didn't take too long for Moxley to drop the next big announcement when he revealed himself as the mysterious 'Death Rider' and announced his arrival in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

What followed next was sheer dominance from the WWE Champion who won the IWGP US Championship in his first match in NJPW but despite being forced to vacate the title initially, MOX reclaimed the gold at this year's Wrestle Kingdom 14 by defeating Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch.

With Moxley winning the AEW World Championship, 'The Death Rider' has written his name in the history books as the first man to hold both the AEW World Championship and the IWGP United States Championship at the same time.

1 / 5 NEXT