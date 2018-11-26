5 Superstars Who Can Accept Seth Rollins' Open Challenge on RAW

Will the Eater of Worlds make his return to WWE TV?

After successfully defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship against his former Shield brother in a steel cage match at WWE Starrcade, Seth Rollins has announced the return of the Intercontinental Championship open challenge for tonight's RAW.

The Kingslayer is set to defend the IC title against the Lunatic Fringe Dean Ambrose at WWE Tables, Ladders, and Chairs on 16th December, which means that the title will most likely not change hands on RAW.

But, the Architect has given an opportunity to any superstar in the locker room to step up and take the title from him.

Time to refocus heading towards Ambrose and #TLC. I learn the most by testing myself...so the #ICTitle Open Challenge returns tomorrow night on #Raw. #mondaynightrollins It’s go time. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 26, 2018

Here are the 5 Superstars who could accept the Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge.

#5 Jinder Mahal

We have seen this match earlier on RAW

The Modern Day Maharaja, Jinder Mahal has been lost in the mix on RAW. He was the WWE Champion on SmackDown Live in 2017 and had also captured the United States Championship at WrestleMania 34 before moving to RAW.

The move to Monday nights carved the way for Jinder's downfall, as he lost the US title on his first night before feuding with Roman Reigns for two months.

The Indo-Canadian superstar has not been a part of any major feud since losing to the Big Dog, Roman Reigns. He has formed a tag team with Alicia Fox and the duo compete regularly on the WWE Mixed Match Challenge.

With Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns out due to injuries, Monday Night RAW needs a solid mid-card superstar and Jinder Mahal can easily fit in that category.

He has experience with working with some of the top superstars and an IC title match with Seth Rollins would be the first step towards the re-building of Mahal's character. A good 10-15 minutes bout with the IC Champion will establish Mahal as a mid-carder on RAW.

