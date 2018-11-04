5 Superstars Who Could Be The Next Brock Lesnar

Riju Dasgupta

Who can be the successor to Brock 'The Beast' Lesnar?

There is a good reason that WWE puts the strap on Brock Lesnar, time and time again, making him the Universal Champion. Lesnar brings a sense of reality and viciousness into the ring that few others do. The unfortunate thing from WWE's perspective is that Lesnar's time may be running up. He's no young man and may have to pass the torch to someone!

This is especially necessary because nobody knows exactly how long Roman Reigns will be out. With Reigns gone and Lesnar working a part-time schedule, WWE needs a monstrous name that can carry the company through the years that follow. I will suggest some names here, in this article.

Of course, I would like to know if you think that one or more of these men could become the next Brock Lesnar. Could any of them command the same presence and aura that he does?

Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 Killian Dain

Dain could potentially have a great singles career when he decides to go solo

Killian Dain is a part of SmackDown Live, as a member of the faction called SAnitY. While they were called up with much fanfare, the group hasn't really done much in the main roster. In fact, I'd say break them up and let them go their separate ways.

Killian Dain is the powerhouse of the group and nobody his size should be able to move as fluidly and as seamlessly as he does. He can do power moves with the same ability as his high flying moves. Dain is a superstar with a lot of potential, who could potentially become the next Beast Incarnate, if booked right.

Of course, Dain may have to branch out on his own and carve out a path of destruction. But if the company invests in him, they'll be compensated tenfold.

