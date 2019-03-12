5 superstars who could become WWE Grand Slam Champions in the near future

Mohit Kushwaha

All three members of the Shield have joined the club in the last year

Grand Slam is one of the highest and most prestigious honors in WWE today. In the last two years, a lot of superstars have checked the Grand Slam achievement off their bucket lists.

The likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Randy Orton, and Jeff Hardy have all become Grand Slam Champions in the past year or so. Winning every championship that WWE has to offer is a major deal in wrestling, and not many reach the pinnacle.

Under the new format of Grand Slam, WWE considers superstars who have won the WWE/Universal Championship, United States Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and either of Raw or SmackDown's Tag Team Titles.

We look at five superstars who are just one championship victory away from joining the prestigious club of Grand Slam Champions.

#5 Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler is a Grand Slam Champion under old rules

It is quite weird to see Dolph Ziggler on this list, as he is advertised as a 2x World Champion in WWE. However, Dolph Ziggler won the World Heavyweight Championship twice, a title which is not considered under the current format in WWE.

Dolph Ziggler has always been an immensely talented superstar who could never grab the brass ring. Both his championship victories were tainted, and he somehow fades into oblivion every year.

Dolph Ziggler needs to win either the WWE Championship or the Universal Championship to be recognized as a Grand Slam Champion under the current format. He may not be showing up on events frequently nowadays, but Ziggler could very well be a solid contender for the world title at some point.

Ziggler even competed for the WWE Championship twice in 2016, losing to Dean Ambrose and AJ Styles on two separate occasions.

