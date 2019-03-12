×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 superstars who could become WWE Grand Slam Champions in the near future

Mohit Kushwaha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.96K   //    12 Mar 2019, 18:58 IST

All three members of the Shield have joined the club in the last year
All three members of the Shield have joined the club in the last year

Grand Slam is one of the highest and most prestigious honors in WWE today. In the last two years, a lot of superstars have checked the Grand Slam achievement off their bucket lists.

The likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Randy Orton, and Jeff Hardy have all become Grand Slam Champions in the past year or so. Winning every championship that WWE has to offer is a major deal in wrestling, and not many reach the pinnacle.

Under the new format of Grand Slam, WWE considers superstars who have won the WWE/Universal Championship, United States Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and either of Raw or SmackDown's Tag Team Titles.

We look at five superstars who are just one championship victory away from joining the prestigious club of Grand Slam Champions.

#5 Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler is a Grand Slam Champion under old rules
Dolph Ziggler is a Grand Slam Champion under old rules

It is quite weird to see Dolph Ziggler on this list, as he is advertised as a 2x World Champion in WWE. However, Dolph Ziggler won the World Heavyweight Championship twice, a title which is not considered under the current format in WWE.

Dolph Ziggler has always been an immensely talented superstar who could never grab the brass ring. Both his championship victories were tainted, and he somehow fades into oblivion every year.

Dolph Ziggler needs to win either the WWE Championship or the Universal Championship to be recognized as a Grand Slam Champion under the current format. He may not be showing up on events frequently nowadays, but Ziggler could very well be a solid contender for the world title at some point.

Ziggler even competed for the WWE Championship twice in 2016, losing to Dean Ambrose and AJ Styles on two separate occasions.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw John Cena Kevin Owens
Mohit Kushwaha
ANALYST
4 wrestlers who can become Grand Slam Champions in 2019
RELATED STORY
7 Grand Slam Champions in WWE history
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who might become world champions in 2019 and 5 who might not
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who got knocked out in the ring
RELATED STORY
5 New Generation Era Superstars who should have been WWE Champions
RELATED STORY
7 WWE Superstars who need new finishing moves
RELATED STORY
5 Golden Era Superstars who should have been WWE Champions
RELATED STORY
Grading all Original WWE Grand Slam Champions
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could retire John Cena
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who could replace John Cena as the WWE's top guy 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us