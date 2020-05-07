5 Superstars who could challenge Adam Cole for the WWE NXT Championship

Adam Cole

In June of 2019, Adam Cole marked the beginning of his first reign as WWE NXT Champion by defeating fan-favorite and former WWE NXT Champion, Johnny Gargano in the brutal main event of WWE NXT TakeOver: XXV.

Not only did Adam Cole's win from last year marked the beginning of a historic title reign in NXT, but it also marked the inception of The Undisputed Era's prophecy, as other members of the faction simultaneously went on to win the NXT North American and NXT Tag Team Championships.

Fast forward to 2020 and 340 days later, Adam Cole remains as the only member from The Undisputed Era who is still in possession of his title and for his latest successful title defense, the reigning NXT Champion bested The Velveteen Dream in another highly exciting bout.

However, much like every match involving The Undisputed Era, this one was no different and ended in a rather controversial manner after outside interference from Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, and Dexter Lumis, of all people.

And, with Adam Cole on the verge of completing a whole year as Champion, it now remains to be seen which challenger will step up to the plate and try his best to bring an end to Adam Cole's historic title reign.

At the moment, the possibilities are endless given how stacked the NXT roster is and despite WWE hosting shows behind closed doors, we can certainly expect a few more Championship classics from Adam Cole, something that we've become pretty familiar with by this point.

That being said, here are the five Superstars who could be line for a shot at Adam Cole's NXT Championship.

#5 Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott has been impressive on NXT so far and his matches are highly recommended to those who are yet to check out Scott's sensational in-ring capabilities. The former MLW star signed with WWE in 2019 and is yet to add an accolade to his list of WWE accomplishments.

However, within his short tenure in WWE so far, Scott has already shared the ring with the likes of Drew Gulak, Jordan Devlin, and Travis Banks and if it wasn't enough already, then "Swerve" has also competed in a singles match against The Undisputed Era's very own Roderick Strong on NXT.

Being a former World Champion in CZW, MLW, and EVOLVE Wrestling, Isaiah Scott adapted quite the habit of winning notable titles and is also no stranger to leading a brand. Therefore, a match against the equally experienced Adam Cole would definitely push "Swerve" Scott to the next level in NXT and help the former Lucha Underground star earn his rightful place under the NXT spotlight.