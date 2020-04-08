Status of NXT Tag Team Championships up in the air with Pete Dunne stranded in the UK

William Regal said there is "a decision to be made".

The news follows the confirmation of a tournament to crown a new interim champion.

What does this mean for the Broserweights?

On today's edition of WWE The Bump, NXT General Manager William Regal confirmed that there's "a decision to be made" about the NXT Tag Team Championships as Pete Dunne is currently located in the UK and unable to travel to the US to defend the championships with American tag team partner Matt Riddle.

Regal confirmed the status of the former WWE United Kingdom Champion after breaking the news that an interim Cruiserweight Champion will be crowned via a tournament as Jordan Devlin is unable to travel to the UK.

The Broserweights won the NXT Tag Team Championships from The Undisputed Era after joining forces to enter - and win - the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament.

The man who will be tasked with making a decision is William Regal, the current General Manager of the NXT brand - a position not used on either RAW nor SmackDown currently. I recently asked Regal about the importance of the role, and what he brings to it ahead of NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II.

We'll keep you updated with whichever decision is made regarding the status of the NXT Tag Team Championships, and of any other travel issues regarding WWE Superstars, as and when they happen.