Tournament announced to determine interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion

On today's episode of WWE The Bump, NXT General Manager William Regal broke the news that a tournament will take place to crown the interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

The current NXT Cruiserweight Champion is Jordan Devlin, who Regal stated was currently living in the UK and thus unable to defend his title on NXT television in the US.

There is no word yet who will compete for the title, nor whether they'll eventually compete against Devlin if and when he can return to the United States.

Regal also stated that there is a decision to be made regarding the status of the NXT Tag Team Championships, with Pete Dunne currently also based in the UK and unable to travel to the US.

William Regal is the current General Manager of the NXT brand - a position not used on either RAW nor SmackDown currently. I recently asked Regal about the importance of the role, and what he brings to it.

