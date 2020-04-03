5 Superstars who could challenge Keith Lee for the NXT North American Championship next

With the lines between the brands blurring, there are several more Superstars who may be interested in coming after Lee.

Who will be the next Superstar to stand up and challenge The Limitless One for his title?

Will Keith Lee find an unlikely challenger on NXT soon?

Keith Lee has shot to the top of NXT over the past six months and has won the North American Championship from Roderick Strong in the process.

Lee’s popularity has been on the rise and NXT is looking to build the star further while allowing other Superstars to work around him. Dominik Dijakovic was the first man to work with Lee and get some big matches against the big man, while Damian Priest entered the picture recently to get the rub too.

While many Superstars in NXT will be looking for a shot at the NXT North Ameican Championship, only a few have the valor to stand face to face with The Limitless One.

NXT has some of the best talents in the industry, and we will look at the five Superstars who could challenge Lee next for a shot at his title.

#5 Damian Priest

Priest could be the right man to take down Lee

The previous episode of NXT saw three giants of the brand nearly tear down the ring in an epic clash. Keith Lee defended his North American Championship against Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat Match, and the bout almost turned the ring upside down.

Dijakovic and Priest dished out a lot of punishment to each other and The Limitless One. But it was Lee who took advantage of a strike from Priest to Dijakovic with his nightstick and delivered his lethal finisher to pin Dijakovic and retain his title.

While Lee may have pinned Dijakovic a few times in NXT now, Priest still deserves a clean shot at the title one on one.

With that in mind, we could see The Archer of Infamy walk down to the ring on NXT in coming weeks and demand Lee to face him one on one rather than in a Triple Threat or any other type of match.

Since Priest was never pinned during the clash, he can make a great case of getting another shot at the title, and he could end up being the man to take down The Limitless Lee.

