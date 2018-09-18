5 superstars who could defeat AJ Styles for the WWE Title

AJ Styles has nearly held the WWE for a full year

AJ Styles's run with the WWE title has been one of the longest WWE title reigns in recent memory.

The former TNA and NJPW star won the belt back in November last year, defeating Jinder Mahal on an episode of SmackDown recorded in the UK.

Styles has since taken on all comers and has walked away victorious from matches with the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Samoa Joe.

With the 365-day mark getting closer and closer, fans are beginning to speculate as to whether or not Styles will eclipse CM Punk's previous 434 day run with the belt.

With Styles recently defeating Samoa Joe at Hell in a Cell, questions are being asked as to who exactly is going to end AJ's phenomenal reign with the belt. SmackDown is full of excellent main-event talents, so let's take a look at the five superstars who are the most likely to dethrone the phenomenal one.

#5 Randy Orton

Randy Orton is never far away from the title picture

Randy Orton makes this list simply because you can never rule out the WWE giving him a title run apropos of nothing.

Orton's latest run as a heel can be considered a success so far, and his match with Jeff Hardy at Hell in a Cell was one of the event's best matches.

Orton has not had a run with the WWE title since 2017, and he has not really been in the title picture since being defeated on successive PPVs by Jinder Mahal.

He is, however, the kind of wrestler who is always one win away from being back in the title picture, and with him currently sat on 13 title reigns, don't be surprised to see the WWE try to push him closer to John Cena and Ric Flair's joint record.

