Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 superstars who could defeat AJ Styles for the WWE Title 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.02K   //    18 Sep 2018, 20:04 IST

AJ Styles has held the WWE title for nearly a full year
AJ Styles has nearly held the WWE for a full year

AJ Styles's run with the WWE title has been one of the longest WWE title reigns in recent memory.

The former TNA and NJPW star won the belt back in November last year, defeating Jinder Mahal on an episode of SmackDown recorded in the UK.

Styles has since taken on all comers and has walked away victorious from matches with the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Samoa Joe.

With the 365-day mark getting closer and closer, fans are beginning to speculate as to whether or not Styles will eclipse CM Punk's previous 434 day run with the belt.

With Styles recently defeating Samoa Joe at Hell in a Cell, questions are being asked as to who exactly is going to end AJ's phenomenal reign with the belt. SmackDown is full of excellent main-event talents, so let's take a look at the five superstars who are the most likely to dethrone the phenomenal one.

#5 Randy Orton

Randy Orton is never far away from the title picture
Randy Orton is never far away from the title picture

Randy Orton makes this list simply because you can never rule out the WWE giving him a title run apropos of nothing.

Orton's latest run as a heel can be considered a success so far, and his match with Jeff Hardy at Hell in a Cell was one of the event's best matches.

Orton has not had a run with the WWE title since 2017, and he has not really been in the title picture since being defeated on successive PPVs by Jinder Mahal.

He is, however, the kind of wrestler who is always one win away from being back in the title picture, and with him currently sat on 13 title reigns, don't be surprised to see the WWE try to push him closer to John Cena and Ric Flair's joint record.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Daniel Bryan AJ Styles
Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
5 WWE opponents AJ Styles has not faced yet
RELATED STORY
4 Superstars who could take the WWE Championship from AJ...
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster feuds for AJ Styles as the WWE Champion
RELATED STORY
5 potential opponents who could dethrone AJ Styles
RELATED STORY
5 WWE superstars AJ Styles should face before his retirement
RELATED STORY
5 WWE wrestlers who would be great challengers for AJ...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe is taking WWE back...
RELATED STORY
3 Superstars who could be Randy Orton’s next victim
RELATED STORY
5 Potential opponents to dethrone AJ Styles
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Possible stipulation revealed for AJ...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us