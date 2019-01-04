×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Superstars who could dethrone WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in 2019

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
397   //    04 Jan 2019, 15:14 IST

Who will be the next WWE Champion?
Who will be the next WWE Champion?

The return of Daniel Bryan from his retirement was nothing short of miraculous.

After being told he'd never wrestle in WWE again, Bryan worked hard for the company, though hinted at leaving so he could wrestle elsewhere.

Making his big in-ring return at WrestleMania, Bryan has been on fire since, though shockingly turned on the WWE Universe when he won the WWE Championship from AJ Styles in November.

Now a fully-fledged heel, fans have been left wondering who will Bryan face next in 2019, and whilst he has a rematch with the Phenomenal One at the Royal Rumble, most are expecting Bryan to once again defeat the former champion.

If he does, that does leave the question of who will be the one to beat Bryan, and finally shut the former YES! Movement leader up.

Here are five Superstars who could dethrone WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in 2019.

5: The Miz

Miz stole plenty of Bryan's own moves during their 2018 feud.
Miz stole plenty of Bryan's own moves during their 2018 feud.

It may be impossible to believe, but there have been rumors of a face Miz Vs. heel Daniel Bryan match for WrestleMania.

Currently teaming with Shane McMahon, 2018 was a big year for the A-Lister, who, despite having just one title reign (the Intercontinental Championship), also had a high-profile feud with the then-face Bryan.

Advertisement

The two clearly have history past last year though, as Bryan joined the WWE in the original NXT, as the rookie of The Miz, despite having much more experience, and even defeated the Cleveland star to win his first title in WWE, the US Championship.

That said though, a match like this would be difficult to pull off, as regardless of how much the WWE may want these two to change, they'll still be fans who'll always boo Miz and cheer Bryan.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Daniel Bryan Mustafa Ali
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
3 Superstars who could dethrone Daniel Bryan as the WWE...
RELATED STORY
3 superstars who could dethrone the WWE Champion Daniel...
RELATED STORY
3 ideas WWE Champion Daniel Bryan should use in 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars WWE will put the WWE Championship on after...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Mustafa Ali pinned WWE Champion Daniel Bryan
RELATED STORY
3 possible contenders who could dethrone Daniel Bryan
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars expected to shine in 2019
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars to watch out for in 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Mustafa Ali comments on facing WWE Champion...
RELATED STORY
5 big things WWE could be planning for Daniel Bryan after...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us