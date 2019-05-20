×
5 Superstars who could face Bayley for the SmackDown Women's title

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
20 May 2019, 08:11 IST

Bayley won the SmackDown Women's title for the first time at Money in the Bank
Bayley won the SmackDown Women's title for the first time at Money in the Bank

At 2019 Money in the Bank, Bayley became only the fourth Superstar to cash-in the Money in the Bank contract on the same night, and went on to win it.

Bayley won the Money in the Bank contract earlier in the night, and cashed-in on Charlotte, who had just won the SmackDown Women's title from Becky Lynch and became 9-time Women's champion.

Who could the new champion, Bayley, feud with next? Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who could face Bayley for the SmackDown women's title:

#5 Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose was one of the Superstars to compete in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match
Mandy Rose was one of the Superstars to compete in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match

Many were expecting Mandy Rose, who has received sort of a mini push recently, to win the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, but that didn't happen at Money in the Bank.

But, it's quite certain that WWE are high on her and will want to give her a feud for the women's title soon. Rose isn't regarded as a phenomenal wrestler in the ring, but she can work decently well, but she is a promising heel.

#4 Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke
Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke was also one of the eight Superstars to be a part of the women's Money in the Bank ladder match and she surprisingly got a huge pop from the crowd while also putting in a noteworthy performance in the match, one that left many fans wondering how and why she did not win the match.

While Brooke is on RAW, we could possibly see her use the Wild Card rule to make her way over to SmackDown and challenge Bayley for a match. WWE should not miss out on capitalising on this opportunity and push Brooke this week on SmackDown Live as the crowd will be behind her.

