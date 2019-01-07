5 Superstars Who Could Face Triple H At Wrestlemania 35

With Hunter being poised to return to the ring, who will his opponent be for Wrestlemania 35?

Despite being one of WWE's executives, there is no doubt that Triple H is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time. The Game is a 14-time world champion, and he is currently on television as a face due to the fact that The McMahons have promised change in the WWE.

Hunter currently competes in a part-time role, with his last time in the WWE ring consisting of him reuniting D-Generation X to go head to head with The Brothers of Destruction in a tag team match at Crown Jewel where DX managed to come out on top. Triple H, however, suffered a major injury as he had torn his pectoral muscles.

But despite the injuries, The Game has undergone successful surgery - but it is currently unknown when Hunter will return to wrestle in the ring again, however, he may return just in time for Wrestlemania 35.

Here is a list of 5 superstars who could face The Game at The Grandest Stage of them All.

#5. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn would be an intriguing option to face Hunter at WM 35.

A match which consists of Sami Zayn and Triple H would definitely be an intriguing one. At the Hell in a Cell 2017 event, we witnessed Sami Zayn turn heel for the first time in his WWE career after he saved Kevin Owens from an Elbow Drop by Shane McMahon off the Hell in a Cell structure by dragging Owens off the announcer's table. This then led to Zayn helping Owens gain the pinfall victory over Shane McMahon.

Following his shocking heel turn, we saw Owens and Zayn reunited as they would go onto compete in tag team matches as well as WWE Championship matches- before facing off against Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon at Wrestlemania 34 in a losing effort, which led to them being fired.

On April 16th, 2018- we then saw Zayn and Owens be awarded Raw contracts before the two men went their separate ways later on. Zayn also suffered an injury at Money in the Bank 2018 where he had to have surgery in order to repair both of his rotator cuffs. However, he has also undergone a double shoulder surgery successfully.

The reason why Sami Zayn and Triple H would make a great contest is that Triple H is the man that brought Sami Zayn into the WWE. Sami started out on NXT where he managed to win the NXT Championship, and let's face it- if it wasn't for Hunter, Sami simply wouldn't be wrestling here.

You could have Sami Zayn return to Raw, and he could immediately target Triple H by blaming him for the fact that he has yet to win a title in the WWE. He could blame Shane McMahon for making his life a living hell whilst he was on Smackdown, as well as accuse Stephanie McMahon of causing his injury which he suffered at Money in the Bank 2018 after a match with Bobby Lashley- which Stephanie booked.

This could be the reasoning for their rivalry, due to Zayn's gripes with The McMahon family. And with The McMahon family now appearing on television as faces, this could be a great opportunity to establish Zayn as a heel- by having him go head to head with Triple H at Wrestlemania 35.

