5 Superstars who could receive the loudest pop during the 2020 women’s Royal Rumble

Several women could appear to blow the roof off the arena!

Royal Rumble matches are some of the most anticipated in the WWE Universe. While we only had the men’s Royal Rumble to look forward to before 2018, WWE gifted fans with the Women’s Royal Rumble starting from 2018.

This year, fans will witness the third edition of the Women’s Royal Rumble and will be looking for some great spots and moments.

During the match, there'll be some Superstars who'll enter the ring without too much backing from the crowd, but there are many women who can send the crowd wild once their music hits.

With so many talented women possibly taking part in the Royal Rumble match this year, we will look at the 5 Superstars who could draw the loudest pop from the WWE Universe this year.

#5 Lita

Lita is one of the most beloved female Superstars in WWE’s history. She’s a Superstar many wrestlers today look up to and she has made a major impact in the world of wrestling.

While Lita has been inactive from the ring for some years now, she has made sporadic appearances whenever WWE has called upon her to create big moments.

Lita took part in the inaugural all-women Evolution PPV and made a huge impact along with her best friend Trish Stratus. She was also a participant during the 2018 Royal Rumble and entered the match at number 5, drawing a huge pop from the crowd.

Keeping in mind her legacy and star power, we could watch Lita make another appearance during this year’s Rumble to make the match much more memorable.

If she does decide to take part in the match along with 29 other women, she could draw one of the loudest pops from the crowd during the night as not many Superstars have a bigger connection and story with the fans than Lita.

