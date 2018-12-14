5 Superstars who could replace John Cena as the WWE's top guy

Cena says his time is up, but who will replace him?

When a young John Cena won the WWE Championship from JBL at WrestleMania 21, that April night in 2005 changed the world of WWE forever.

Since then, Cena has become one of the biggest stars in wrestling, tying Ric Flair with 16 World Championship reigns, with his name being held in the same esteem as Flair, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, The Rock, and Hulk Hogan.

But, all good things must come to an end, and in recent years, Cena has taken a step back from the WWE, focussing on his growing acting career, with the Doctor of Thuganomics appearing in films such as Blockers, Ferdinand, and the soon to be released Transformers prequel, Bumblebee.

Cena himself has said recently that his time has come, and that the company should look for a replacement.

Here are 5 Superstars who could replace John Cena as WWE's top Superstar.

5: Roman Reigns

Roman briefly held the Universal Championship, before vacating the title due to his leukaemia

Just a few months ago, Roman Reigns would've by far been the obvious choice as the next top star in the WWE.

That was until October, when the Big Dog relinquished the Universal Championship, announcing his leukaemia had returned and that he would be leaving to fight it.

Now, Reigns' future is unknown, and he could be already finished, a real shame when you consider how many people lambasted him for the booking he had no control over.

If he is able to return, Reigns could finally be accepted by the WWE Universe, who would hopefully appreciate the Big Dog's effort to return after the horrific illness.

If he returns, Reigns could be put back into his spot as the company's next top guy, a position he has been building to ever since he was thrust into the main event in 2014.

