5 Superstars Who Could Return At Hell In A Cell

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 8.80K // 08 Sep 2018, 11:15 IST

Following SummerSlam, Hell in a Cell is the next PPV on the cards for the WWE, which is to be held in San Antonio, Texas on September 16, 2018.

Braun Strowman will finally encash his Money in the Bank briefcase against Roman Reigns, who will defend his Universal championship for the first time at a PPV, since winning it at SummerSlam.

The show will also see AJ Styles defend his WWE Championship once again against Samoa Joe at the show, while Becky Lynch will get a shot at Charlotte's SmackDown Live Women's championship belt.

We could see several Superstars return to the WWE after a brief or a long hiatus at the Hell in a Cell show:

#1 Jason Jordan

Former American Alpha, Jason Jordan, has been out of action due to injury for over 6 months. Jordan suffered a neck injury and had to be operated upon in February, and recent reports suggest that the former tag team champion's return has been put off because he has still not fully recovered from the injury.

Rumors have said that Jordan has been backstage but has been working as a producer, and we aren't sure if he will return anytime soon.

But WWE like to keep returns hush-hush, and so they may be planning to bring him back at a PPV and Hell in a Cell is a perfect PPV for him to make a return. He could possibly return and turn heel on Seth Rollins, his former tag team partner, and maybe team up with his former American Alpha teammate, Chad Gable.

The tag team division in RAW has been stale and the addition of American Alpha could spice things up.

