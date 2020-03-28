5 Superstars who could return at WrestleMania 36

A former United States and NXT Champion could return and turn heel at WrestleMania?

WrestleMania 36 could see the return of a few Superstars who have been out due to injury or suspension

Nishant Jayaram

Rusev hasn't been on television for a while

This year's WrestleMania hasn't quite gone to plan for WWE, as the coronavirus pandemic has caused havoc. Several Superstars have reportedly pulled out of the event due to health issues, with the biggest name being Roman Reigns.

WWE, though, has reportedly taped a lot of matches and we will get a proper WrestleMania, with the show airing over two days, from the Performance Center and other unnamed locations.

Apart from the several huge matches, WWE could pull off a few surprises and swerves. One way that they could pull this off is by bringing back Superstars who have been on the sidelines for months due to injury, suspension or lack of storylines for them. A return of a Superstar, and maybe a shocking face/heel turn, could add some spice to a dull WrestleMania.

Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who could return at WrestleMania 36:

#5 Rusev

Rusev has not been on television for a few weeks and it seems that his contract situation has resulted in him not featuring on RAW. The former United States Champion has reportedly not agreed on a new deal with WWE and it seems that negotiations between the two parties have not gone well.

He pulled out of the Super ShowDown PPV due to back issues, and we aren't quite sure what his current injury situation is like. While speaking to The Pop Break recently, he revealed his goal for WrestleMania 36:

"Well my goal is to get on TV, because I haven't been on TV in a while. That's my goal. Where's my next opportunity? I'm just waiting for that. I just can't wait to crush—pun intended—whatever they throw at me. I'm ready for it," said Rusev.

While there is no opportunity for him to get back on TV before WrestleMania, could he perhaps be on The Show of Shows, beginning a feud with someone, interfering in a match, or turning heel?

